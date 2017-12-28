Warner Robins sets new jobs record for November, work force and jobs up in Macon

Warner Robins set a new record for total jobs in November, as employment and labor force numbers grew and unemployment insurance claims declined. Metropolitan Warner Robins posted a record-high 74,800 jobs in November, up by 400 from a previous high of 74,400 in October, according to a release from the Georgia Department of Labor.
“This is a great jobs report,” State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in the release. “All the significant numbers are trending in the right direction. In fact, records are being set. This is further proof of our growing, dynamic economy.”
The November unemployment rate, at 4.5 percent, was down from 5.1 percent in October. The November rate compares favorably to last November when the rate was 5.2 percent.
Since November 2016, Warner Robins has posted 1,200 new jobs, a 1.6 percent growth rate. The number of employed residents rose by 155 to 80,999. From November a year ago, the number of employed residents was up by 1,760. The area’s labor force, which includes the total number of residents with jobs and those unemployed but looking for work, was down by 431 in November. The labor force, at 84,792, is up by 1,178 since November last year. Unemployment claims were down by 73 percent to 390 from 587 last November.
Never miss a local story.
Similar reports were seen in the Macon metropolitan area.
Metro Macon posted 104,100 jobs in November, up by 800 since October. However, since November 2016, Macon has lost 200 jobs.
The November unemployment rate, at 4.9 percent, was down from 5 percent in October. The November rate compares favorably to last November when the rate was 5.5 percent.
The number of employed residents rose by 261 to 100,125. From November a year ago, the number of employed residents was up by 889. The area’s labor force was up by 91 in November. The labor force, at 105,248, is up by 266 since November 2016.
Unemployment claims were down by 47 percent to 497 from 664 last November.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 1,281 new active job postings in metro Macon for November. Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers.
Writer Linda S. Morris, 744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments