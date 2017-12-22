Credit union sends customers $12 million as reward

For the first time since it was founded 63 years ago, Warner Robins-based Robins Financial Credit Union paid out $12 million in "loyalty rewards" to customers.
"The Loyalty Reward was based on deposit balances, loan balances, and overall usage of Robins Financial’s products and services," a statement from the credit union said. "This reward was another way to give back and thank our loyal members that have made the credit union their primary financial institution."
The reward checks were sent to more than 97,000 qualified members on Dec. 19. The not-for-profit financial cooperative has more than 187,000 members, so more than half its members received checks.
President/CEO John Rhea declined to provide additional information Friday afternoon about the rewards program and why this week's payments were the first time rewards had been issued, according to a company spokeswoman.
“Giving back to our members is one of the primary benefits of credit union membership," Rhea said in the statement. "When the credit union does well, everyone benefits. We’re happy to reward our members for their loyalty and support."
The credit union was founded in 1954 as Robins Federal Credit Union shortly after 13 Robins Air Force Base civilian and military personnel filed an application for a charter. The credit union changed to a state charter in January 2016 and changed its name to Robins Financial Credit Union.
With more than $2.4 billion in assets, Robins Financial has 20 branches across Middle Georgia.
