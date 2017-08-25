No change in this number from June to July could be a good thing

The unemployment rates for Macon and Warner Robins metropolitan areas did not change from June to July.
The rate for Macon was unchanged at 5.5 percent in July, according to a release from the Georgia Department of Labor. In July 2016, the rate was 6.1 percent.
“While metro Macon’s rate was unchanged, 415 more people went back to work,” Commissioner Mark Butler said in the release. “It’s great to see Macon’s economy growing. Since July 2016, Macon has gained 1,000 jobs, a 1 percent growth rate.”
From June to July, metro Macon lost 600 jobs, which decreased the total number of jobs to 102,800.
Unemployment claims were up by 88, or 14.8 percent, to 681. Over the year, claims were down by 23 from 704 in July 2016.
The total number of employed residents in Macon rose by 415 to 99,793 from June to July.
“There were 1,722 more metro Macon residents employed than in July 2016,” Butler said.
The metro Warner Robins’ unemployment rate was 5.2 percent in June and July, the release said. In July 2016, the rate was 5.7 percent.
“Since July 2016, Warner Robins has gained 1,100 jobs, a 1.5 percent growth rate,” Butler said.
From June to July, Warner Robins lost 800 jobs, which decreased the total number of jobs to 73,600.
Unemployment claims were up by 46, or 14 percent, to 374. Over the year, claims were down by 147 from 521 in July 2016.
“There were 1,760 more Metro Warner Robins residents employed than in July 2016,” Butler said.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 1,740 new active job postings in Macon and 821 job postings in Warner Robins for July.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
