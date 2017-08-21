A Fun Run may not be so much fun if the promoters pull out

In recent years, the number of Fun Runs — themed races such as Color Runs, Foam Runs and Mud Runs — offered to racing enthusiasts and beginners have skyrocketed. These races are sold as fun but runners take them very seriously, and unfortunately, some have left hopeful racers very unhappy. Though many of these races deliver on their promise of fun and adventure, there have been some issues in regard to races of this nature.
Earlier this month, the Better Business Bureau issued an alert on FitGeek Events, who began receiving complaints for the sudden cancellation of all Muddy Mortal events originally scheduled to be held in 24 cities across the nation. According to the organizer’s website, they have “proceeded with the dissolution and bankruptcy process.” In the last couple of years, a number of 5K Foam Fest races — including events scheduled to be held locally — were canceled after previous races fell through without notice. Issues with races aren’t just limited to fun runs but can include longer marathons.
Whether you’re thinking about participating in a themed Fun Run or a much longer race, here are some BBB tips to help you avoid potential obstacles and common pitfalls:
▪ Do your research. Check out the race organizer’s BBB business profile and look online for additional information before signing up. Read customer reviews from runners who have participated in previous races or events.
▪ Don’t be fooled by a well-designed website. Scammers can easily create an official-looking website. Look for misspellings or poor grammar, which is a sign you might be dealing with fraudsters.
▪ Check the local venue. Contact the park or host venue to confirm that the event is on the calendar. It’s also a good idea to contact city officials to ensure race permits have been obtained.
▪ Pay with a credit card. Charges made on a credit card can be disputed after a purchase, whereas debit, cash or wire transfers are tougher to dispute.
▪ Understand the terms and conditions. In a lot of cases, promoters say right on their websites that they don't offer refunds. However, many consumers don't read the fine print before hitting “I agree” when registering for a race.
▪ Keep documentation of your order. After completing the online registration process, you should receive a confirmation receipt. Print out and keep a copy of the confirmation and any supporting documentation for future reference.
▪ Check out the charity. Many fun runs are for-profit, but some have a charitable aim. If race organizers claim a portion of the proceeds will go to charity, ask for more details. Contact the charity to make sure there’s a connection. You also can do your research at www.give.org to make sure your donation is going to a trustworthy charity. Be wary of sound-alike names similar to those of more established charities.
▪ File a complaint. People who have issues with a race should file complaints at www.bbb.org and though their state’s Consumer Protection’s Office.
Fun runs can indeed be fun, but have also led to headaches in some cases. Just as it’s a good idea to stretch out and train before undertaking a race, it’s also a good idea to do your research ahead of time to ensure your fun run delivers the goods.
Kelvin Collins is president/CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving the Fall Line Corridor including 83 counties in portions of Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina. The column is provided by the local BBB and the Council of Better Business Bureaus. The BBB sets standards for ethical business behavior, monitors compliance and helps consumers identify trustworthy businesses. Questions or complaints about a company or charity should be referred to the BBB at 1-800-763-4222, www.bbb.org or by email to info@centralgeorgia.bbb.org.
