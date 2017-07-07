Macon Volunteer Clinic gets new leader; United Way names new VP

Macon Volunteer Clinic names new executive director
Rita McCurdy has been named executive director of the Macon Volunteer Clinic.
She has 20 years of experience in health care services, partnership development and community service. She was previously employed by Community Health Services of Georgia and the Mercer University School of Medicine. She also serves as president of the board of directors of Middle Georgia Community Food Bank and is a past member of the board of directors for Macon Area Habitat for Humanity.
The mission of Macon Volunteer Clinic is to provide for the medically underserved of Bibb County. More than 200 health care providers from around the community donate their time and expertise to care for uninsured, working, adult residents of Bibb County who are not able to afford health care. Macon Volunteer Clinic provides free primary medical care; dental care; eye exams; and other services to its patients.
Lisa Berrian joins United Way
Lisa Berrian has joined the United Way of Central Georgia as vice president of resource development and marketing.
She will lead the resource development team with a primary focus on expanding workplace relationships and engagement as well as developing major gifts, grants and new partnerships in support of United Way’s community impact initiatives.
Berrian has more than 29 years of experience in the sales industry. She most recently worked at The Telegraph, where she served as sales director for more than three years. She graduated from the University of Georgia and has been in management for more than 10 years.
United Way of Central Georgia is a leading funder of health and human service organizations that have a measurable impact in 14 Middle Georgia counties and improve the lives of more than 300,000 people annually. The annual campaign supports 47 programs delivered by 32 partner agencies.
Macon lawyers recognized by State Bar
Ivy Cadle of Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz P.C. was recently elected and state Sen. John F. Kennedy of James Bates Brannan Groover LLP and Curtis Jenkins of Ham & Jenkins in Forsyth were re-elected to serve on the board of governors of the State Bar of Georgia.
Cadle will serve in the Macon Judicial Circuit, Post 3 seat on the board. He earned his law degree from the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 2007. His law practice is focused on real property and business litigation. He is also licensed as a certified public accountant in Georgia.
Kennedy will continue to serve in the Post 1 seat from the Macon Circuit. He is also a Mercer law graduate and joined the State Bar in 1990. He focuses his law practice in the areas of civil litigation, trial work, business advice and fiduciary law.
Jenkins will continue to represent the Towaliga Judicial Circuit on the board. He earned his law degree from the Walter F. George Law School at Mercer University and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1992. He is a member of the State Bar’s sections on criminal law, individual rights and local government law.
Also, Ashley Deadwyler of the Deadwyler-Heuman Law Firm LLC recently received the YLD Ethics & Professionalism Award for her demonstration of fairness, integrity, diligence, good judgment and professionalism in her law practice as well as her leadership and participation in the Macon Bar Association and the William A. Bootle American Inn of Court.
The State Bar of Georgia is governed by the board of governors. The board controls and administers the affairs of the State Bar. Board members are the voice of the members in the circuit they represent.
Dublin hospital announces volunteers of the year
Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin announced the recipients of its youth, adult and chaplain volunteer of the year.
Pam Barron, who has served at Fairview Park Hospital for seven years, was given the adult volunteer of the year award. She does administrative work weekly in the medical records department. During the 2016-2017 service year, Barron accrued 300 hours of service.
Chaplain of the year Andy Bethea, a volunteer since 2011, visits patients throughout the hospital during his regular Tuesday rounds, supporting the needs of those he visits, and his long history with the program has been helpful in improving the chaplain program as well as the patient experience.
Campbell Grady, a rising junior at West Laurens High School, received the youth volunteer of the year award. Grady has has been volunteering for a year and completed more than 300 hours of service in the emergency department. He plans to pursue a career as an EMT paramedic.
Founded in 1982, Fairview Park Hospital is a 190-bed acute care facility with an annual economic impact of about $75 million.
