Warren Associates wins first-place awards for construction projects

Warren Associates Inc. wins first-place awards
Macon-based Warren Associates Inc., commercial building contractor, has been recognized for the 14th consecutive year by the Georgia Branch of the Associated General Contractors of America. The company recently won two first-place awards for job performance excellence for work completed in 2016.
The awards were given for two separate projects, The Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigative Center in Macon and the Georgia Department of Corrections Medical Services remodel in Jackson.
The Build Georgia Award competition recognizes excellence in commercial construction projects each year throughout the state. Companies are judged on safety performance, challenges of a difficult job, innovation in construction techniques and materials, application of sustainable building practices, project management and scheduling and dedication to client services. A panel of industry professionals judges the entries.
Riverside Cemetery names new leader
Susan Gordon was promoted to president/CEO of the Historic Riverside Cemetery by the board of directors.
Gordon has served the cemetery since 1986 in several different executive roles.
She replaces Cecil Coke who has been the president for the past 43 years. Coke spearheaded the construction of all the new buildings and lots and improvements to the grounds. Her leadership brought the Heritage Trail to Riverside.
Medical Society presents awards
The Bibb County Medical Society has named the recipients of its 2016 awards.
Dr. Stephen Noller was presented the Distinguished Service Award. He completed his residency in internal medicine at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, and his fellowship in cardiology at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. Board certified in cardiovascular disease and in interventional cardiology, he was in private practice in Macon from 1980-2015.
Beverly Noller was given the Citizen of the Year Award. She has been a member and leader of the Bibb County Medical Society Alliance and was president in 2002 and president of the Medical Association of Georgia Alliance in 2008. Locally, for 10 years she coordinated the Mini-Internship Project, in which state and local government and business leaders shadowed physicians.
Dr. Macram Ayoub was presented the Physician of the Year Award. He has served as faculty of the Department of Surgery at The Medical Center, Navicent Health, for the past 36 years and is a professor of surgery at Mercer University School of Medicine. He is board certified by the Royal College of Surgeons as well as by the American Board of Surgery with a certificate of added qualification in surgical critical care.
YKK Corporation of America names president
Jim Reed has been promoted to president of YKK Corporation of America. He joined the corporation in January 2009 as vice president and chief legal counsel and was promoted to senior vice president and chief legal counsel in 2013. During his tenure at YKK, he has been responsible for handling all legal and compliance matters and maintaining the legal health of the YKK companies in the North and Central America region, which consists of three operating companies in the United States, YKK (U.S.A.) Inc., YKK AP America Inc., and Tape Craft Corp., as well as six operating companies in Canada, Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras and Colombia.
Alex Gregory will continue to serve as chairman and CEO at YCA, and as group officer at YKK Corp. in Japan.
Robins credit union names employees of first quarter
Three employees were selected by Robins Financial Credit Union as the best in three categories, manager, support department staff and branch staff for the first quarter.
Steve Evans, manager of the indirect lending department. He has been employed by Robins Financial Credit Union for 18 years. Jenifer Harper, a mortgage servicer in the mortgage department. She has been employed with Robins Financial for more than 11 years. Robin Waters, is a teller supervisor in the Perry branch. She has been employed with Robins Financial for three years.
Methodist Home CEO gets Harvard scholarship
Alison Evans, CEO of The Methodist Home, received a Harvard business scholarship from the Harvard Business School Club of Atlanta. It awarded scholarships to nonprofit leaders in Georgia to attend its executive education in social enterprise at Harvard this summer.
The mission of the Harvard Business School is to educate leaders who make a difference in the world. The selection committee had 16 applicants for the scholarships and narrowed it down to four leaders who would attend the classes.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments