Macon company listed one of the best by Entrepreneur Magazine

Macon company listed as a top franchise by national magazine
Macon-based America’s Swimming Pool Co., a large pool cleaning, repair and renovation franchise system, has been listed among the top 500 companies in 2017 as the Best of the Best franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine. ASP was listed at No. 113.
The companies on the list appear based on their 2017 Franchise 500 rankings, which are determined by an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength and financial strength and stability, according to the magazine’s website.
Hospital volunteers raise $112,385 for hospital projects
Volunteers at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, raised $112,385 in 2016, which has been designated for a variety of purposes primarily with the intent of supporting patients and their loved ones with comforts and conveniences. Projects funded included purchasing two tablets for Navicent Health’s interpreting services department, scholarships for students pursuing allied health degrees, scholarships for the Georgia Hospital Association Youth Camp, and a support program for families with patients in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
In addition to raising funds, volunteers also donated 8,760 hours of their time in 2016 to assist with patient care.
Sen. Walker elected to board at Morris Bank
Sen. Larry Walker has been elected to the board of directors at Morris Bank. He is president and CEO of Walker Insurance Agency in Perry, which he founded in 1996, and the statewide marketing manager for Health Care Mutual Captive Insurance Co.
Elected to the Georgia State Senate in 2015, Walker represents Senate District 20, which includes all of Bleckley, Laurens, Pulaski counties and most of Houston County. In addition to his Senate committee assignments, he is an administration floor leader for Gov. Nathan Deal.
Marriott and general manager win awards
The Courtyard by Marriott in Warner Robins was recently awarded the sixth consecutive Platinum Award and several other awards for customer satisfaction including the Marriott Reward Recognition Award and Best Bistro PM Food for 2016.
Also, General Manager Glen Starlnecker received the 2016 Diamond General Manager of the Year Award, one of eight receiving the award from more than 1,000 general managers worldwide.
The hotel is part of the Peachstate Hospitality Hotel Group also in Warner Robins.
Tucker and Tucker Realty adds two employees
Tammi Walker and Steve Norris has joined Tucker and Tucker Realty. Walker is a customer service representative for the insurance department and a graduate of Mercer University. Norris has associated with the insurance department and is a graduate of Valdosta State University.
VA volunteers, others honored at annual banquet
Volunteers at the Carl Vinson VAMC were recently recognized for contributing more than 35,000 volunteer hours during 2016. Also, VSOs, civic groups, and citizens contributed more than $250,000 in items, activities and monetary donations. The total economic benefit for veterans in 2016 totaled more than $1 million.
Andrew Mitchell, who donated over 1,000 hours, was recognized as the medical center’s 2017 Volunteer of the Year.
Also at the VA, occupational therapy staffer Mary Deaton was recently named Administrative Employee of the Quarter for the second fiscal quarter of 2017, and vocational rehabilitation specialist Ronald Johnson received the Clinical Employee of the Quarter award.
