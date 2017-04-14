Houston Healthcare names new chief medical officer; VA chooses Doctor of Year

New chief medical officer joins Houston Healthcare
Dr. Larry Stewart, a well-known physician who has practiced as a pediatrician for 31 years in Middle Georgia and is affiliated with both Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital, was named the chief medical officer for Houston Healthcare.
Stewart is a member and fellow of the American Board of Pediatrics and is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics. He will act as a liaison to the medical staff, providing leadership with a focus on positive patient outcomes and the refinement of clinical service lines and will continue to serve his patients on a part-time basis. He is a graduate of the University of West Georgia and the Medical College of Georgia.
VA named its 2017 Doctor of the Year
Dr. Kirk Austin was recently named the Doctor of the Year at Carl Vinson VA Medical Center. He is the acting chief of the Urgent Care Clinic and Medicine at the Dublin VA and is a graduate of Mercer University School of Medicine. Austin completed his residency at Memorial Medical Center and is board certified in family medicine. A veteran with 32 years of service with combined active duty and reserve service, Austin retired from the Army National Guard as a colonel in the Army Medical Corp in 2014. He has worked at the VA Medical Center since January 2006.
GFB Mutual Insurance Co. promotes two employees
George Monk was recently promoted to executive director of insurance company operations, and Geri Powell was promoted to executive director of business and strategic development by Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co.
Monk has more than 32 years of insurance industry experience, including 25 years of service with the Farm Bureau. He has served as senior director of underwriting, including policyholder services and actuarial/product development. He is a University of Georgia graduate.
Powell joined the Farm Bureau in 2008 with 22 years of insurance industry experience and most recently served as senior director of claims. She is a graduate of Mercer University.
Peach County lab receives accreditation
The Department of Clinical Laboratory Services at Medical Center of Peach County, Navicent Health, was awarded accreditation by the College of American Pathologists. The accreditation is based on the results of a recent on-site inspection as part of CAP’s accreditation programs.
During the CAP accreditation process inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record and overall management.
Coliseum Health System adds two board members
Raymond Ballard, Jr. and Dr. George Arimah, have joined the board of trustees at Coliseum Health System. Ballard is an entrepreneur with more than 27 years in the real estate industry and has developed and built many neighborhoods and homes across Middle Georgia.
Arimah attended both the University of Massachusetts and Boston University in Boston for his undergraduate education. He received his medical training at Universidad Autonoma in Guadalajara and New York Medical College. He completed his internship and residency at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester, Massachusetts. He has been practicing medicine in Macon for more than 20 years.
Paulette Fountain: 478-744-4411, pfountain@macon.com
Comments