Fairview Park Hospital named one of the nation’s 100 top hospital

Fairview Park Hospital named one of nation’s 100 top hospitals
Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin has been named one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by Truven Health Analytics, which is part of the IBM Watson Health business. Fairview was the only middle Georgia hospital on the list of 100 top hospitals, and it was in the medium community hospital category.
The Truven Health 100 Top Hospitals study evaluates clinical and operational performance in 11 areas, addressing such things as: inpatient mortality, core measures, 30-day risk-adjusted readmission rate, severity-adjusted average length of stay, inpatient expense per discharge, Medicare spending per beneficiary, adjusted operating profit margin and patient rating of overall hospital performance.
Asbury Stembridge Jr. given service award
Asbury Stembridge Jr. was awarded the ACHE service award by the Georgia Association of Healthcare Executives, the Georgia chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives. The award acknowledges commitment to the healthcare management profession through the performance of activities and services that further professional excellence.
Stembridge is the executive partner of Macon-based Stembridge Agency and has more than 30 years experience in the profession.
New employees at Panaprint
Panaprint recently hired four new employees. Steve Bell, with 25 years of marketing and advertising expertise, is the new director of business development. Heather Hillstrom is the new wide format specialist. Tara Poole will lead graphic design and marketing efforts for its wide format printing division, as well as leading development efforts of their e-commerce site. Blake Payne, after several years in the vehicle wrap industry, brings his expertise to the wide format division.
Kerry Freeman joins Pilot International
Kerry Freeman has joined Macon-based Pilot International as the director of programs and events. She is a graduate of the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia.
Pilot International is a community-based volunteer service and provides financial and hands-on support for national and local initiatives in keeping with its causes of youth development and leadership, brain safety and fitness, and caring for families in times of need.
Navicent Health Foundation recognizes six physicians
Navicent Health Foundation recognized six physicians for their stellar care and commitment to the region’s patients, as well as the profession of medicine. The physicians and their awards are: Dr. Issam Shaker, Lifetime Achievement Award; Dr. Dennis Ashley, Distinguished Service Award; Dr. Macram Ayoub, Educator of The Year; Dr. Freddy Gaton, Olin H. Weaver Philanthropy Award; Dr. Harold P. Katner, Spirit of Medicine Award; and Dr. Joe Sam Robinson, Excellence in Science Award.
Derek Williams re-elected to banking group
Derek Williams, president and CEO of Century Bank & Trust in Milledgeville, was recently re-elected treasurer of the Independent Community Bankers of America. Williams has served ICBA and the community banking industry for many years and is a member of the its executive committee and the board of directors. He is treasurer of the Milledgeville Chamber of Commerce and on other civic and community boards.
ICBA is the only national trade association dedicated exclusively to promoting the interests of locally operated community banks and savings institutions.
Perry Animal Shelter March business of the month
Friends of Perry Animal Shelter was recently recognized as the March Business of the Month for Perry Area Chamber of Commerce. They were nominated and chosen by the business development committee.
Friends is a non-profit group dedicated to support the Perry Animal Shelter. Their mission is to offer refuge, medical care, nourishment and an opportunity for a second chance in life to injured, unwanted and abused animals.
Paulette Fountain: 478-744-4411, pfountain@macon.com
Comments