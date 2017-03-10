Secure Health names VP of business development; Butler Snow adds attorney

Secure Health names new vice president of business development
Steven Clement has been named vice president of business development at Secure Health, a Macon-based healthcare management company. Clement has more than 26 years of experience in healthcare sales, operations and leadership and has been a licensed life and health agent in Georgia and Alabama. He is a graduate of Mercer University.
Garner joins finance team at Butler Snow law firm
Attorney Jamie Garner has joined the Macon office of Butler Snow law firm in the public finance group. He has served as general counsel with experience in governmental, non-profit, business and individual legal matters, with a focus on business transactions, tax-exempt entities and tax and estate planning. He also has prior experience representing local government entities. Garner is a member of the State Bar of Georgia and received his Juris Doctor from Mercer University.
Gibbs joins Planters First Bank as business development officer
Kristina Gibbs has joined the Warner Robins branch of Planters First Bank as business development officer. She is located at the bank's office at 120-B Osigian Boulevard, Suite 200, in Warner Robins.
Founded in 1896, Planters First Bank is a closely-held community bank with eight banking locations in Middle and south Georgia and mortgage offices in Macon and Warner Robins.
