Property management office recognized as top performer; Pinson named leading producer

Property management office recognized as top performer
Real Property Management Vesta in Macon was one of 12 offices out of more than 300 offices to receive the company’s President’s Circle Gold Award for 2016.
The company, owned by Ben and Megan Sapp, is among the top 5 percent of offices in the franchise system as determined by Property Management Business Solutions LLC, franchisor of the brand. Gold winners are the top performers compared to their peers and met stringent criteria related to growth, marketing, operations, and customer service.
Pinson named Renasant Bank's leading commercial producer
Hughes Pinson was named as Renasant Bank's leading commercial producer in 2016. He is the central Georgia division president in Macon. Renasant has 175 offices in five states.
Renasant Bank merged with HeritageBank of the South in 2015 and has offices in Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida.
Interfor business of the month in Perry
Interfor Corp.’s sawmill and remanufacturing division in Perry was recognized as the January business of the month by the business development committee of the Perry Area Chamber of Commerce.
