Doctor named to young leaders group; Methodist Home gets national re-accreditation

Navicent Health physician named to young leaders group
Dr. Avinesh Bhar has been selected as one of 33 professionals from 24 countries to join the 2016 Class of Asia 21 Young Leaders.
Asia 21 is a network of young leaders representing the public, private and nonprofit sectors chosen through a highly competitive process based on outstanding achievement, commitment to public service and proven ability to make the world a better place.
Bhar is board-certified in internal medicine, pulmonology, critical care and sleep medicine. He joined Navicent Health Physician Group in November from Mercer University School of Medicine, where he served as assistant professor of Internal Medicine and is currently pursuing his executive masters of business administration at the University of Chicago’s Booth Business School.
Methodist Home achieves national re-accreditation
The Methodist Home for Children and Youth has achieved national accreditation through the New York-based Council on Accreditation. All aspects of the Methodist Home’s programs, services, management and administration to determine re-accreditation was evaluated.
The Methodist Home has been accredited with COA since 1992. Every four years, COA evaluates the performance of the organization to determine re-accreditation.
The Methodist Home serves children and youth in crisis all across south Georgia and serves families with community-based services through its Lighthouse for Families program.
Georgia Trend magazine list top hospitals
Several Middle Georgia hospitals were recognized recently by Georgia Trend magazine
The Medical Center, Navicent Health, was listed as a top teaching hospital, the Coliseum Medical Centers for top large hospitals; Oconee Regional Medical Center in Milledgeville, Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin and Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins for top medium-sized hospitals; Coliseum Northside Hospital and Perry Hospital for top small hospitals.
Hospitals were ranked based on their total performance score, which is calculated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services using information on the clinical process of care, patient experience of care, outcome and efficiency.
Paulette Fountain: 478-744-4411, pfountain@macon.com
