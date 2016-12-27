Ride to work points out how drivers’ risky behavior could lead to higher insurance

People have asked me many times, why does auto insurance cost so much. The answer I always have given them is the price reflects the loss experience of the people that the given insurance company has insured. There are many factors that go into that equation, but the company with the better loss experience will have the lower rates.
Driving behavior and risk taking on the road has a direct correlation with accident involvement. Let me share one morning’s ride to work the week of Dec. 5.
My route to work takes me to the intersection of Tucker Road and Forsyth Road. I approach Forsyth going toward the railroad tracks on the opposite side. Now, there have been several serious accidents at that intersection due to people running the red light on Forsyth or people trying to beat those cars as they make a left from Forsyth onto Tucker. A while back, a sign was placed facing Tucker Road saying, “no turn on red”. That did not stop many people, who thought that making a right on the red light was okay. Maybe they could not read.
So several months ago the county put up a red arrow that would illuminate to drivers that making a right on the red light was illegal. So as I approached the intersection I was the fourth vehicle in the right turn lane. The light was red. The first car turned anyway. Then a Community ambulance number 51 turned on the red, followed by another vehicle. I waited the fifteen seconds for the light to change, then I proceeded.
After leaving the cleaners, I proceeded north on Forsyth Road toward the office. I was in the right hand lane and another car was next to me in the left, both stopped at a red light at Wesleyan Drive. A car from the opposite direction made a left onto Wesleyan with the green arrow. The light was still red and the car next to me took off through it. I waited until the light turned green and proceeded.
What I usually see on that part of Forsyth Road from Tucker to Zebulon roads are drivers speeding up the right lane, then veering all the way into the left turn lane to make a left onto Zebulon Road. They are too impatient to line up in the left lane and safely make the turn. Again, this intersection has more than its fair share of accidents.
So when people ask me why rates are so high I just tell them watch out for the other guy and you will be surprised by the risk takers. Sooner than later it catches up to them, sometimes resulting in serious consequences. Have a safe and happy holiday.
Dave Pushman is the former regional vice president of Geico in Macon and is now an independent insurance agent with Tidwell and Hilburn Insurance. He can be reached at davep@th-ins.com.
