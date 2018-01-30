Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (1/31/18)

January 30, 2018 09:00 PM

Father, you are Lord of my yesterday, today and tomorrow. You continue to meet all my needs. Thank you for the blessed assurance that one day I will be with you forever. I'm so grateful that you are always my Lord of all. In Jesus name. Amen.

Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville

