Prayer for today (1/31/18)

Father, you are Lord of my yesterday, today and tomorrow. You continue to meet all my needs. Thank you for the blessed assurance that one day I will be with you forever. I'm so grateful that you are always my Lord of all. In Jesus name. Amen.
Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
Comments