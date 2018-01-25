Prayer for today (1/26/18)

Help me Lord as I turn to you, seeking shelter within your loving arms. As I stumble through life faced with uncertainty, adversity and difficult hardships, you remind me that for man some things are impossible, but for you, my mighty Father, all things are possible.
Lucious Clark, Warner Robins
