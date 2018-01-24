Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (1/25/18)

January 24, 2018 09:04 PM

How can anyone be so incredelious as to believe that there is no God? His hand can be seen in every brushstroke of the twilight sky. His wonder is seen in every flash of lightning and his voice is heard in every clap of thunder. His vibrance is present in every flowering bloom. You can see his brillance portrayed in every angelic face of every body. He cares for us all. We are created in his image, lavished in his love.

Arelishia Bridges, Hawkinsville

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

