Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (1/21/18)

January 20, 2018 09:00 PM

Father, forgive us when we fail to recognize that you are all powerful and in full control of everything. This Earth is your marvelous creation. The beauty of all you made overwhelms us. Give us grateful hearts, and excitement as we serve thee. Amen.

Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

