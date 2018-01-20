Prayer for today (1/21/18)

Father, forgive us when we fail to recognize that you are all powerful and in full control of everything. This Earth is your marvelous creation. The beauty of all you made overwhelms us. Give us grateful hearts, and excitement as we serve thee. Amen.
Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville
