Prayer for today (1/15/18)

God’s mercy and grace is available to us all. If you’re reading this he has once again breathed his life into you yet another day. That is grace unmerited. Favor because we have all sinned and fallen short of his glory. We deserve condemnation and death. But God, who loves us immeasurably and unconditionally provided his Son. All we have to do is receive him which costs us nothing, but it cost Christ everything.
Arelishia Bridges, Hawkinsville
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
Comments