Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (1/15/18)

January 14, 2018 09:00 PM

God’s mercy and grace is available to us all. If you’re reading this he has once again breathed his life into you yet another day. That is grace unmerited. Favor because we have all sinned and fallen short of his glory. We deserve condemnation and death. But God, who loves us immeasurably and unconditionally provided his Son. All we have to do is receive him which costs us nothing, but it cost Christ everything.

Arelishia Bridges, Hawkinsville

