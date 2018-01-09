Prayer for today (1/10/18)

Father, you are the light of the world. You are King of Kings, and Lord of Lords. You are the savior of all mankind. You died that we could inherit eternal life. You love us even when we are undeserving. We bow at your feet and praise your holy name. Thank you, Lord, In Jesus’ name. Amen.
Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville
