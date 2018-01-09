Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (1/10/18)

January 09, 2018 09:00 PM

Father, you are the light of the world. You are King of Kings, and Lord of Lords. You are the savior of all mankind. You died that we could inherit eternal life. You love us even when we are undeserving. We bow at your feet and praise your holy name. Thank you, Lord, In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

