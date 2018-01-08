Prayer for today (1/8/18)

My Heabenly Father, the way you hear and answer prayers is truly amazing. I continue to strengthen my faith as I trust and believe in your power. For man what is impossible is possible only through you. Father, help me to trust you in all areas of my life. Amen.
Lucious Clark, Warner Robins
