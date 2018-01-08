Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (1/8/18)

January 08, 2018 09:00 PM

My Heabenly Father, the way you hear and answer prayers is truly amazing. I continue to strengthen my faith as I trust and believe in your power. For man what is impossible is possible only through you. Father, help me to trust you in all areas of my life. Amen.

Lucious Clark, Warner Robins

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

