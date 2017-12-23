Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (12/24/17)

December 23, 2017

Heavenly Father, we give our feet to you. Please teach us to be humble and help us not to stumble. Our eyes belong to you, Lord, to see your Holy way. Help us to look straight ahead and seek you everyday. Lord, we give our hands to you. We lift them in praise to your name. Amen.

Shirley McGhee Harvey, Warner Robins

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

