Prayer for today (12/24/17)

Heavenly Father, we give our feet to you. Please teach us to be humble and help us not to stumble. Our eyes belong to you, Lord, to see your Holy way. Help us to look straight ahead and seek you everyday. Lord, we give our hands to you. We lift them in praise to your name. Amen.
Shirley McGhee Harvey, Warner Robins
