Prayer for today (12/20/17)

What do you say when on the mountaintop? “Thank you Lord for things being well with me.” What do you say when in the valley low? “Thank you Lord for things being well with me.” Life has cycles and seasons. Thank God in and out of every season for there is always at least one reason to give thanks. God is good even when life is not. His mercy endures forever, so rejoice in the Lord always.
Arelishia Bridges, Hawkinsville
