Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (12/20/17)

December 19, 2017 09:00 PM

UPDATED December 19, 2017 09:00 PM

What do you say when on the mountaintop? “Thank you Lord for things being well with me.” What do you say when in the valley low? “Thank you Lord for things being well with me.” Life has cycles and seasons. Thank God in and out of every season for there is always at least one reason to give thanks. God is good even when life is not. His mercy endures forever, so rejoice in the Lord always.

Arelishia Bridges, Hawkinsville

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • School salon helps students get real-world experience

    Hutchings College and Career Academy has opened Salon360 is now open at Hutchings College and Career Academy. Students in the cosmetology pathway will provide services like makeup, manicures, pedicures, haircuts and hair styling to the public.

School salon helps students get real-world experience

School salon helps students get real-world experience 1:11

School salon helps students get real-world experience
Christmas competition lights up quiet street 1:55

Christmas competition lights up quiet street
'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper 1:26

'He was never into street life,' friend said of slain Macon rapper

View More Video