Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (12/18/17)

December 17, 2017 09:02 PM

UPDATED December 17, 2017 09:02 PM

Thank you for this day you have given to me. Thank you for your son, Jesus, who gave me liberty. He’s the one who died so that we could live. He’s our blessed savior. His blood has set us free and forgiven us for our trespasses and washed all our sins away. Fill us with your spirit and lead us everyday. Amen.

Shirley McGhee Harvey, St. Louis CME, Warner Robins

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Minor violation will get you a Benjamin in Monroe County

    Monroe Sheriff's deputy makes stop for lane violation and instead of a ticket, gives driver who lost her job earlier in the day a $100 bill.

Minor violation will get you a Benjamin in Monroe County

Minor violation will get you a Benjamin in Monroe County 2:50

Minor violation will get you a Benjamin in Monroe County
Isaiah Wynn is ‘very eager’ for Rose Bowl matchup 1:15

Isaiah Wynn is ‘very eager’ for Rose Bowl matchup
Houston school incorporates solar device into curriculum 0:54

Houston school incorporates solar device into curriculum

View More Video