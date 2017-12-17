Prayer for today (12/18/17)

Thank you for this day you have given to me. Thank you for your son, Jesus, who gave me liberty. He’s the one who died so that we could live. He’s our blessed savior. His blood has set us free and forgiven us for our trespasses and washed all our sins away. Fill us with your spirit and lead us everyday. Amen.
Shirley McGhee Harvey, St. Louis CME, Warner Robins
