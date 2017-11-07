Prayer for today (11/8/17)

Father, thank you for the days of the week. Help us to worship you every single day. May we practice what we preach on Monday as well as we do on Sunday. We can be a light daily to someone in darkness. Thank you for being the light of the world. Amen.
Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville
