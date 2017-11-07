Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (11/8/17)

November 07, 2017 9:00 PM

Father, thank you for the days of the week. Help us to worship you every single day. May we practice what we preach on Monday as well as we do on Sunday. We can be a light daily to someone in darkness. Thank you for being the light of the world. Amen.

Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

