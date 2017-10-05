Prayer for today (10/13/17)

Father, use me today to tell someone about you, and how you can change a person’s life. A sad person can become happy, and a negative person can become positive. Thank you for providing eternal life for all mankind. Help us to survey the wondrous cross daily. In Jesus’ name. Amen.
Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville
