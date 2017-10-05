Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (10/13/17)

October 05, 2017 9:00 PM

Father, use me today to tell someone about you, and how you can change a person’s life. A sad person can become happy, and a negative person can become positive. Thank you for providing eternal life for all mankind. Help us to survey the wondrous cross daily. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Suicidal man in standoff claimed to have gun

Suicidal man in standoff claimed to have gun 1:27

Suicidal man in standoff claimed to have gun
Standoff with suicidal man at Macon church 1:12

Standoff with suicidal man at Macon church
Gardner focusing on improving every day 1:28

Gardner focusing on improving every day

View More Video