Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (10/6/17)

October 05, 2017 9:00 PM

God, the source of all wisdom, give us the courage to accept the calls you have placed on our lives and the circumstances in which you have put us to live up to your calling. Keep us faithful and grant us forgiveness when we doubt our purpose or lose our way. Hold us close and set us on the right path. Use us in your service. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Shirley McGhee Harvey, Warner Robins

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Gov. Deal welcomes German company Sandler to Perry

Gov. Deal welcomes German company Sandler to Perry 1:40

Gov. Deal welcomes German company Sandler to Perry
Tropical depression forms off coast of Nicaragua 0:08

Tropical depression forms off coast of Nicaragua
Cam Newton comment irks many who say it was sexist 1:07

Cam Newton comment irks many who say it was sexist

View More Video