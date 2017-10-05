Prayer for today (10/6/17)

God, the source of all wisdom, give us the courage to accept the calls you have placed on our lives and the circumstances in which you have put us to live up to your calling. Keep us faithful and grant us forgiveness when we doubt our purpose or lose our way. Hold us close and set us on the right path. Use us in your service. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.
Shirley McGhee Harvey, Warner Robins
