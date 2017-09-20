Getty Images/iStockphoto
Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (9/21/17)

September 20, 2017 9:00 PM

Father, thank you for being our peace in the storm. We felt your presence as we prayed and waited. Help all of us to realize that we are only one breath away from eternity. I'm so grateful that I'm a child of the king. Amen.

Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

