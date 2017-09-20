Prayer for today (9/21/17)

Father, thank you for being our peace in the storm. We felt your presence as we prayed and waited. Help all of us to realize that we are only one breath away from eternity. I'm so grateful that I'm a child of the king. Amen.
Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville
