Prayer for today (9/15/17)

Anticipation has twins: Patience and waiting. Can you exercise your faith by exhibiting patience while you wait? So you can patiently wait while anticipating your breakthrough. These power twins are wheels that turn by faith. Nothing in all creation is as powerful as knowing God will come through with your breakthrough.
Arelishia Bridges, Hawkinsville
