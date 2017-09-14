Getty Images/iStockphoto
Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (9/15/17)

September 14, 2017 9:00 PM

Anticipation has twins: Patience and waiting. Can you exercise your faith by exhibiting patience while you wait? So you can patiently wait while anticipating your breakthrough. These power twins are wheels that turn by faith. Nothing in all creation is as powerful as knowing God will come through with your breakthrough.

Arelishia Bridges, Hawkinsville

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

