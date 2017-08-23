Prayer for today (8/24/17)

Equality is the reason Jesus came to the Earth and died to make us equal to him and our Father God. We are joint heirs of the promise. He grafted us into his family by opening up his arms wide on the cross and becoming our living sacrifice, Whosoever would believe in him would be one with the Father, as he and the Father are one. Over 2,000 years ago, all humankind became brothers and sisters through the veil of Jesus’ body that was torn apart for all.
Arelishia Bridges, Hawkinsville
