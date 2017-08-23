Getty Images/iStockphoto
Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (8/24/17)

August 23, 2017 09:00 PM

UPDATED August 23, 2017 09:00 PM

Equality is the reason Jesus came to the Earth and died to make us equal to him and our Father God. We are joint heirs of the promise. He grafted us into his family by opening up his arms wide on the cross and becoming our living sacrifice, Whosoever would believe in him would be one with the Father, as he and the Father are one. Over 2,000 years ago, all humankind became brothers and sisters through the veil of Jesus’ body that was torn apart for all.

Arelishia Bridges, Hawkinsville

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

