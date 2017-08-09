Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (8/10/17)

August 09, 2017 9:01 PM

Father, thank you for the sacrifices firefighters make to save lives. We are so grateful for their dedication. Lord, there will be no firefighters in hell to put the forever burning fire out. Help people who do not know you realize what an awful place that is. There is a wonderful place called heaven that whosoever believes in you will live there. Please touch hearts today, that they can have the blessed assurance of eternal security. In Jesus name. Amen.

Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

