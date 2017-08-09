Prayer for today (8/10/17)

Father, thank you for the sacrifices firefighters make to save lives. We are so grateful for their dedication. Lord, there will be no firefighters in hell to put the forever burning fire out. Help people who do not know you realize what an awful place that is. There is a wonderful place called heaven that whosoever believes in you will live there. Please touch hearts today, that they can have the blessed assurance of eternal security. In Jesus name. Amen.
Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville
