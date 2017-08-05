Prayer for today (8/6/17)

Lord, some are hurting today. Bring thy sweet comfort and peace into their broken lives. Some are searching, please guide them into the perfect way that leads to foreverlasting life. Some are grieving, Lord. Bring them sweet consolation. Amen.
Robert Zuntag, Warner Robins
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
