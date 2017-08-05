Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Prayer of the Day

Prayer for today (8/6/17)

August 05, 2017 9:06 PM

Lord, some are hurting today. Bring thy sweet comfort and peace into their broken lives. Some are searching, please guide them into the perfect way that leads to foreverlasting life. Some are grieving, Lord. Bring them sweet consolation. Amen.

Robert Zuntag, Warner Robins

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Depth has improved for Mercer defense

Depth has improved for Mercer defense 1:32

Depth has improved for Mercer defense
Mercer ready to showcase 1:02

Mercer ready to showcase "Legion of Chaos" defense
Tee Mitchell excited to be back in Mercer backfield 0:54

Tee Mitchell excited to be back in Mercer backfield

View More Video