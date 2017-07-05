Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Prayer of the Day

July 05, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (7/6/17)

Father, your face is beautiful as you look down upon your children. We must disappoint you many times, but you keep on loving us. Your eyes see what we do, and your ears hear what we say. Thank you for always hearing our prayers, and may your will be done when we pray. Amen.

Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man charged in Peach County deputies' deaths arraigned

Man charged in Peach County deputies' deaths arraigned 0:58

Man charged in Peach County deputies' deaths arraigned
New law school dean returns to alma mater 0:54

New law school dean returns to alma mater
Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: 2:30

Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: "We must stand united"

View More Video