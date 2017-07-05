Prayer for today (7/6/17)

Father, your face is beautiful as you look down upon your children. We must disappoint you many times, but you keep on loving us. Your eyes see what we do, and your ears hear what we say. Thank you for always hearing our prayers, and may your will be done when we pray. Amen.
Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville
