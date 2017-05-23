Prayer for today (5/24/17)

Getty Images/iStockphoto
May 23, 2017

Father, you impart wisdom to us so that we can impart wisdom to others. Any wisdom that we have comes from you, and I am so thankful for your mighty wisdom. Help us to be bold in our witness for you. Continue to give us wisdom and knowledge that only you can give. How blessed we are to be called your children. Amen.

Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

