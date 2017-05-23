Prayer for today (5/24/17)

Father, you impart wisdom to us so that we can impart wisdom to others. Any wisdom that we have comes from you, and I am so thankful for your mighty wisdom. Help us to be bold in our witness for you. Continue to give us wisdom and knowledge that only you can give. How blessed we are to be called your children. Amen.
Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville
