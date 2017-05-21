Prayer for today (5/22/17)

Lord, I’m down here on my knees like it’s the last place to fall begging for another chance. If there is any chance at all that you might still be listening, loving and forgiving guys like me. I’ve spent my whole life getting it wrong and I could use your help to see. Lord, I want to be a good man. The kind of man the mirror wants to see. Jesus, help me to be your man. That’s the kind of man I want to be. Please God, help me be the man that’s pleasing to you and help others to do what’s pleasing to you. I pray for everyone in Jesus’ name. Amen.
Shawn Jones, Fort Valley
