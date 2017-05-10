Prayer of the Day

May 10, 2017 9:02 PM

Prayer for today (5/11/17)

Heavenly Father, what a mighty God you are to give us inner peace. Each of us has access to your perfect peace when we surrender our lives to you. Thank you for your everlasting arms. You are the potter, and we are the clay. Mold us, and make us as you see fit. In Jesus name. Amen.

Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

