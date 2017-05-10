Prayer for today (5/11/17)

Heavenly Father, what a mighty God you are to give us inner peace. Each of us has access to your perfect peace when we surrender our lives to you. Thank you for your everlasting arms. You are the potter, and we are the clay. Mold us, and make us as you see fit. In Jesus name. Amen.
Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville
