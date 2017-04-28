Prayer for today (4/29/17)

Father, we are your children. Help us to always remember that you love and care for us even though at times we are often unlovable, but you still do offer us life forever with you and your son. Thank you that you hear our simplest words and bring back answers that are miracles. Please give us the strength today to love our families and our neighbors as you love us. When I am frightened and seem without hope, upon reflection, I realize through prayer that during the very worst of times, you were closest to me. I find strength in this.
Elaine Nunley, Hawkinsville
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com
