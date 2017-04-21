Prayer of the Day

April 21, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (4/22/17)

Dear Lord, thank you so much for your abundant gifts. Help us to trust in you and in your plan on your time table. Thank you, Father, for your patience and for your love and your forgiveness and for your mercy that you show us. Thank you, Lord, for your peace. Help me to not be fearful, for fear is not of you. Help me to go forth boldly and to serve. Amen.

Elaine Nunley, Hawkinsville

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,” The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385 or email letters@macon.com

