Prayer for today (4/7/17)

Father, you are so dear and near to me. My blessings keep coming daily as I trust in all of your promises. Keep me close to you and forgive me for neglecting my prayer time with you. You are only a prayer away, and you answer all of my prayers. I need to be patient, for your timing is perfect. Amen.
Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville
