Prayer of the Day

April 6, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (4/7/17)

Father, you are so dear and near to me. My blessings keep coming daily as I trust in all of your promises. Keep me close to you and forgive me for neglecting my prayer time with you. You are only a prayer away, and you answer all of my prayers. I need to be patient, for your timing is perfect. Amen.

Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”

The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385

or email letters@macon.com

Related content

Prayer of the Day

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jacob Eason discusses progress made over past year

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos