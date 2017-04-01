Prayer for today (4/2/17)

This is the day the Lord hath made, we will rejoice and be glad in it. Thank you Father for the light that shines in, around and through us. Help us to be a light in the dark places of our own surroundings. Help us to be holy, sanctified and free so that we can be of use to your kingdom. Fill us with your Holy Spirit and your presence today so much so that it overflows onto the next generation. Prepare us, so we will always have a response to those who are unsaved, for the hope that lies within us. Teach us, oh God, we are available to you. In Jesus’ name. Amen.
Tamika Burnett, Warner Robins
