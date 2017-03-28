Prayer for today (3/29/17)

Dear Lord, thank you for allowing me to awaken to another day. I ask that you will put someone in my path today that will speak your word. I ask that you will keep me on the narrow road and off of the road to destruction. I ask that you will bless those who are homeless, suicidal and confused. Put a shield of protection around all of them. I ask that you will bless those who are praying for me. I know when praises go up, blessings will come down. Thank you for all of the trials and the tribulations that you have brought me through. May the Lord add a blessing to these words.
Elaine Nunley, Hawkinsville
