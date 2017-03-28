Prayer for today (3/29/17)

1:15 He fired gunshots after the door closed on his arm in a home invasion Pause

1:28 The Creek 100.9 ups security to stay on the air

4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen'

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court

2:18 Ryan Duke hears charges in Tara Grinstead killing

0:42 Accused killer 'never seemed like a person that would do something like this'

0:50 Free festival fun at Third Street Park

0:39 Ocmulgee Duck Dash at Amerson River Park

1:38 Investigators see similarities in warehouse fires