Prayer of the Day

March 27, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (3/28/17)

Father, you always offer a second chance when we ask for forgiveness. You showed us on the cross your forgiving nature to those who were crucifying you. We love you Lord, and thank you for all of the sacrifices you made for your children. Amen.

Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville

