March 22, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (3/23/17)

Thank you God, that the prize is not mine to win or to lose and that I am not alone when I run or when I cross the finish line. I praise you that our success is a certainty. Faith is the victory that overcomes the world.

We do not understand death but when one we have loved dies we claim your promise that by faith in Christ they enter your kingdom. May we receive your kingdom as a little child so that we may enter and meet in eternal life all who have gone before us through our Lord, Jesus Christ. Amen.

Elaine Nunley, Hawkinsville

