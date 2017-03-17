Prayer of the Day

March 17, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (3/18/17)

Father, I plead today for lost people who are blind to their need for salvation. May this year be the time for more lost people to come to know you than ever before. You gave your son that all people could be saved. In Jesus’ Name, I humbly pray.

Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”

The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385

or email letters@macon.com

