Prayer for today (3/18/17)

Father, I plead today for lost people who are blind to their need for salvation. May this year be the time for more lost people to come to know you than ever before. You gave your son that all people could be saved. In Jesus’ Name, I humbly pray.
Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville
