Prayer for today (3/18/17)

2:53 Macon mother grieves after gun violence claims second son Pause

0:56 Towns makes first appearance in death penalty trial

1:55 'You can never be content with crime,' says Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms

1:42 New skate park dubbed "coolest place in Macon"

4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen'

0:51 Body of Macon soldier returns to Macon

0:49 Were you stuck in this Interstate 75 traffic?

0:37 Cherry Blossom Festival attractions in Central City Park

2:15 Zoning board approves downtown project, Wendy's