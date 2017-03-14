Prayer for today (3/15/17)

O Lord most high, the ruler of the heavens and the earth. I want to thank you for getting my attention as well as having me to focus my everyday life on you. Putting you first and not material things first. Realizing you control my breath of life and my future. You accept my prayers all the time. You are never too busy to listen as I pray daily for your help. I want to thank you so much for watching over me.
Robert Gill, Fort Valley
