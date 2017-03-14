Prayer for today (3/15/17)

3:09 Elderly lady feared Fickling dogs would kill her Pause

1:05 Judge tells Kerri Fickling's neighbors why she is not in court

0:47 Man shot in east Macon

0:54 Vacant warehouse burns on Sixth Street

1:31 Separate is still unequal today, keynote speaker says

0:36 'We need diversity in order to get what we deserve.'

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

0:51 Body of Macon soldier returns to Macon

0:38 'Why does everything have to be about race?'