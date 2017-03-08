Prayer for today (3/9/17)

Heavenly Father, when I think of all of your wondrous creations, my heart leaps with joy. You are sovereign over every aspect of my life. You have cleansed me by your blood. Help me to be content in any and every situation. Amen.
Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville
