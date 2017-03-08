Prayer of the Day

March 8, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (3/9/17)

Heavenly Father, when I think of all of your wondrous creations, my heart leaps with joy. You are sovereign over every aspect of my life. You have cleansed me by your blood. Help me to be content in any and every situation. Amen.

Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”

The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385

or email letters@macon.com

