Prayer for today (3/6/17)

Oh God, we come to you today asking for your help in accepting the events in our lives as part of your grand plan for Christians. Thank you for being with us during our times of restlessness and wonder. Help me to love you with all of my heart and to live with honesty not hypocrisy. I cannot fool you. You know me better than I know myself. Praise to you for your love which never waivers. Amen.
Elaine Nunley, Hawkinsville
