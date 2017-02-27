Prayer for today (2/28/17)

Great Physician, thank you for making us strong and for healing us when we are hurt. Thank you for our lifves today. We didn’t have to wake up this morning. You humbled yourself to come among us, you carried our burdens to the cross. Humble me to be your servant. Thank you for my family, friends and associates. They are the treasures that I store for heaven. Your love for us teaches us how to love one another even when it’s difficult. Thank you Lord.
Elaine Nunley, Hawkinsville
