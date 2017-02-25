Prayer for today (2/26/17)

Father In Heaven, when tragedy strikes, open our eyes to the opportunity to do thy will. Be with us and give us the courage and the strength to overcome. Order my steps in your word so that my life will be a delight to you. Steady our steps that we will always be on the right path. You are a great God who is concerned with our very being. Amen.
Elaine Nunley, Hawkinsville
