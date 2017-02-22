Prayer for today (2/23/17)

Father, we are so thankful for your goodness. We feel your presence in our homes. Protect our us from the evil one. We love our families, and pray that you will give us courage to lead them in the right path. May we never condone sin, but love the sinner. Amen.
Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville
