Prayer of the Day

February 22, 2017 9:00 PM

Prayer for today (2/23/17)

Father, we are so thankful for your goodness. We feel your presence in our homes. Protect our us from the evil one. We love our families, and pray that you will give us courage to lead them in the right path. May we never condone sin, but love the sinner. Amen.

Alice M. Pritchett, Hawkinsville

Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”

The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385

or email letters@macon.com

Prayer of the Day

