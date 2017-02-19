Prayer for today (2/20/17)

Dear God, let all people in this world be blessed. I am asking you Lord go to all who need the Holy Spirit. I am sending a breakthrough for greater meaning. I love all in his name. Blessings to the warriors in Jesus’ name. We do provide a breakthrough in his name. Amen.
Elder Carrie Jones, Fort Valley
Readers — ministers, rabbis, priests and laypersons alike are invited to contribute prayers to this daily feature. Mail them to “Prayer,”
The Telegraph, P.O. Box 4167, Macon, GA 31213; or fax to 478-744-4385
or email letters@macon.com
Comments